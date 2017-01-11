|
Doug Ramsay photo, dougramsayphoto.photoshelter.com
SNOHOMISH
— Will he croak? The world will find out at the 12th annual
GroundFrog Day, where Snohomish Slew will give his famous “Frognostication” on Saturday, Jan. 28.
By MIKE PEARCE, contributing writer
Published January 25, 2017
EDMONDS — Thayer Cueter has always loved frogs, and toads, too.
How she became involved in GroundFrog Day and Kla Ha Ya Days, though, came from her love of amphibians.
By MICHAEL WHITNEY
Published January 25, 2017
EVERETT — In a bold move, Everett is suing OxyContin’s maker with a negligence case that says the city is due damages because the drugmaker’s acts inflamed an
opioid crisis that the city was left to combat.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 25, 2017
SNOHOMISH — The city is angling for a $300,000 grant for a complete study and redesign of Second Street. Meanwhile, the city is also considering reducing the speed limit permanently from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour in specific areas in town to reduce traffic-related incidents and increase safety for walkability.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 25, 2017
SNOHOMISH — Two local business owners, Debi Bock and Shelly Rollins, are still collecting items to donate to the area homeless population in
and around Snohomish because at the end of the day, they said it’s about empathy and treating others as you would want to be treated.
By CRAIG ROMANO, special to the Tribune
Published January 25, 2017
Situated in southern Snohomish County surrounded by a sea of urban development, North Creek Park is an island of natural beauty. But this sprawling wetland offers more than just a place for nearby city folk to get a taste of nature.
By MIKE PEARCE, contributing writer
Published January 25, 2017
EVERETT — City sewer
and water rates will be increasing for residents, but not to the extent previously discussed. The City Council will decide on taking the new slate of rates at its Wednesday, Feb. 1 meeting.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 25, 2017
SNOHOMISH — A rundown on what's allowed and what's not.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 18, 2017
SNOHOMISH — The state-licensed owners of a retail marijuana shop at Second Street and Avenue D would
like to open the store, even as there’s a citywide marijuana ban the city will uphold.
So, what happens next?
By CHRIS HENDRICKSON, contributing writer
Published January 18, 2017
CLEARVIEW — The state Department of Transportation is seeking public input on three proposals WSDOT is considering for quick-fix congestion relief on Highway 9.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 18, 2017
EVERETT — There are two camps just outside Everett city limits, on the road that
leads to Snohomish, that have been the focal points for a division in the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office’s the last several months.
By PATRICIA THERRELL, special to the Tribune
Published January 18, 2017
Love him or find him emboldened, 84-year-old Bob Heirman, of Snohomish, is honed with opinions and actions that
have been around since Hoover which are still relevant.
By KAREN LAW, contributing writer
Published January 18, 2017
EVERETT — The response to last Tuesday’s public meet-and-greet with the Everett Police Department’s two embedded social workers was unanimously positive, but
emphasized the message that there’s more work to be done on tackling homelessness.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 11, 2017
SNOHOMISH— The final 2017 ‘to-do’ list for the restoration of the Carnegie Building, located at 105 Cedar Ave., to make it the permanent site of future civic meetings and community events went before the City Council last week.
