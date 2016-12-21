Tribune Logo Serving text

Exploring roller coaster science

Doug Ramsay photo, dougramsayphoto.photoshelter.com

With a successful attempt of getting the marble into the cup on their model roller coaster, Jaden Wells, 10 (left), Myron Robinson, 9 (center) and Carl Watson, 9 (right) all of Lake Stevens, celebrate as they participate in the Imagine Children’s Museum’s “Rockin’ Rollercoaster” class at the Snohomish Library on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The hands-on event taught children about gravity, potential and kinetic energy along with friction and rotation by having them engineer their own roller coasters with loops and humps using foam rubber tracks.

By MICHAEL WHITNEY
Published January 4, 2017

Ex-councilman Zach Wilde may not face penalty

SNOHOMISH —Former City Councilman Zach Wilde, who resigned Dec. 13 after public scrutiny asking if he moved out of city limits in the spring, may not face legal penalties. However, his fellow former council members may ask for around $3,500 in pay returned during the seven months it is understood Wilde served on the Snohomish City Council while living in Lake Stevens.

Prior: Councilman resigns after residency questioned

By KAREN LAW, contributing writer
Published January 4, 2017

Retiring Chief Gordon saw himself as “just one of the crew”

EVERETT — About 40 years ago, Murray Gordon's cousin had recently become a Seattle firefighter and, with some additional nudging from some of Gordon’s neighbors who were also firefighters, they convinced the 22-year-old Everett local to apply to his city’s fire department. It began a lengthy career that led Gordon to becoming fire chief in 2001.

By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 4, 2017

Sue Sullivan loved Snohomish, and it showed

SNOHOMISH —Sue Sullivan, who gave her heart to the community, has died.
Her close friends remember her and a community celebration of life is being planned for sometime in the near future with details to be announced.  

By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 4, 2017

Lower speed limit on Highway 9 is from local push


CLEARVIEW — It was a simple safety matter for the Clearview Community Association to push for a two-mile stretch of a new 45 mile per hour speed limit zone on their portion of state Route 9.

By MICHAEL WHITNEY
Published December 28, 2016

Marijuana retailers looking at Monroe, Snohomish

MONROE — A marijuana retailer explains why he is trying to open shop in Monroe, even though the city has an established ban. The same strategy may be playing out in Snohomish.

By SAMANTHA CHAPMAN, contributing writer
Published December 28, 2016

“Everett Sounds” album a sampler of city’s beats

EVERETT — A recently released sampler CD gives a taste of the freshest songs coming from Everett’s music scene as part of a larger goal to put the City of Smokestacks on the cultural map.

By MICHAEL WHITNEY
Published December 28, 2016

Former Mayor Donnetta Walser, who also led on U.S. 2 efforts, dies

MONROE — Former Mayor Donnetta Walser died late last week. A memorial celebration is being planned for April 1.

By TRIBUNE STAFF
Published December 28, 2016

News bites: Input sought for Snohomish park names, questions at PDC

SNOHOMISH — The city’s Parks Naming Committee is requesting help from the public in naming many parks.

By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published December 21, 2016

Snohomish mayoral election date shifts to November

SNOHOMISH — The 2017 strong mayor election dates are slated for the August Primary and November Election Day. Council approved these dates in a 5-1 vote, with Councilwoman Lynn Schilaty dissenting.

By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published December 21, 2016

Snohomish utility rates for 2017 amended

SNOHOMISH — Sewer rates for residents who use a lot of water will go up, but by not nearly as high as what the rates were proposed earlier.

By MICHAEL WHITNEY
Published December 21, 2016

Sullivan exploring Everett mayor bid

EVERETT — County Councilman Brian Sullivan last week launched an exploratory effort to make a bid to be Everett’s mayor. He may face a challenger with incumbent Mayor Ray Stephanson.

By PATRICIA THERRELL, special to the Tribune
Published December 21, 2016

Profile of People: “The Apryl Christmas Spirit”

Apryl Roberts' adventures led to her dreams come true, except for the unrelenting stress of cancer. But she's not a quitter.

