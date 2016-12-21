With a successful attempt of getting the marble into the cup on their model roller coaster, Jaden Wells, 10 (left), Myron Robinson, 9 (center) and Carl Watson, 9 (right) all of Lake Stevens, celebrate as they participate in the Imagine Children’s Museum’s “Rockin’ Rollercoaster” class at the Snohomish Library on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The hands-on event taught children about gravity, potential and kinetic energy along with friction and rotation by having them engineer their own roller coasters with loops and humps using foam rubber tracks.