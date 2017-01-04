Diners line up during a chilly lunch hour on Friday, Jan. 6 to buy meals from food trucks lining the Wetmore Avenue Plaza in Everett. While the main portion of the plaza is fenced off for maintenance work on the fountain, it and the frigid temperature didn’t stop people from dining at the trucks. The food trucks convene at the plaza as part of an effort called “Food Truck Fridays” put on by the Washington Food Truck Association. The organization plans to open a second food truck space soon in the Silver Lake area with a grand opening Monday, Jan. 16. That food truck lot will run weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. a block south of Costco at 1831 Silver Lake Road. The food truck association launched in 2015.