By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 11, 2017
Wilde returns council pay, changes voter registration to Lake Stevens
SNOHOMISH— The city is taking applications now through Friday, Jan. 20 for the council seat vacated by former Councilman Zach Wilde, who faced scrutiny for residing in Lake Stevens while serving on Snohomish's council.
Swifts sculpture now in downtown Monroe
Doug Ramsay photo, dougramsayphoto.photoshelter.com
Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas (left) along with two others check out a sculpture titled “Wagner Swifts” during a dedication ceremony at the intersection of Main and Lewis Streets in downtown Monroe on Saturday, Jan. 7. The metal sculpture designed by artist Kevin Pettelle, depicts the Vaux’s Swifts and the Wagner Elementary School chimney in which the birds roost in. Twice a year, thousands of Vaux’s Swifts roost in the chimney of the school located west of downtown Monroe on their migratory route between Canada and South America. Each September, the annual Swift Night Out event celebrates their arrival, culminating at dusk in a spectacular display of thousands of the small birds squeezing themselves into the chimney in a matter of minutes. The little Vaux’s Swift is the city’s official bird.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 11, 2017
SNOHOMISH — A plan for the Hal Moe Pool site redevelopment is getting closer to fruition. The proposals from architects feature open spaces at the former pool site.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 11, 2017
SNOHOMISH— The final 2017 ‘to-do’ list for the restoration of the Carnegie Building, located at 105 Cedar Ave., to make it the permanent site of future civic meetings and community events went before the City Council last week.
By MICHAEL WHITNEY
Published January 11, 2017
SNOHOMISH COUNTY — Monroe will be gunning for having the last two-lane gap of Highway 522 near Paradise Lake Road widened.
Everett has its eye on human services funding.
Snohomish is backing the priority lists put together by a 20-city policy group and Economic Alliance Snohomish County.
But, as one observer noted, fully funding K-12 education will be the “elephant in the room” for the state budget.
By MICHAEL WHITNEY
Published January 11, 2017
EVERETT — The public’s next opportunity to discuss plans to build a 70-unit housing site for chronically homeless people is now here.
By MICHAEL WHITNEY
Published January 11, 2017
EVERETT — The Macy’s at the Everett Mall is one of 68 stores to close this spring under a company refocusing effort, the department store chain announced last week.The Sears at the mall, meanwhile, is safe from a 150-store closure planned this year.
Food trucks invading Everett weekly
Doug Ramsay photo, dougramsayphoto.photoshelter.com
Diners line up during a chilly lunch hour on Friday, Jan. 6 to buy meals from food trucks lining the Wetmore Avenue
Plaza in Everett. While the main portion of the plaza is fenced off for maintenance work on the fountain, it and the frigid temperature didn’t stop people from dining at the trucks. The food trucks convene at the plaza as part of an effort called “Food Truck Fridays” put on by the Washington Food Truck Association. The organization plans to open a second food truck space soon in the Silver Lake area with a grand opening Monday, Jan. 16. That food truck lot will run weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. a block south of Costco at 1831 Silver Lake Road. The food truck association launched in 2015.
By KAREN LAW, contributing writer
Published January 4, 2017
EVERETT — About 40 years ago, Murray Gordon's cousin had recently become a Seattle firefighter and, with some additional nudging from some of Gordon’s neighbors who were also firefighters, they convinced the 22-year-old Everett local to apply to his city’s fire department. It began a lengthy career that led Gordon to becoming fire chief in 2001.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 4, 2017
CLEARVIEW —
It was a simple safety
matter for the Clearview Community Association to push for a two-mile stretch of a new 45 mile per hour speed limit zone on their portion of state Route 9.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 4, 2017
SNOHOMISH —Sue Sullivan, who gave her heart to the community, has died.
Her close friends remember her and a community celebration of life is being planned for sometime in the near future with details to be announced.
By MICHAEL WHITNEY
Published December 28, 2016
MONROE — A marijuana retailer explains why he is trying to open shop in Monroe, even though the city has an established ban. The same strategy may be playing out in Snohomish.
By TRIBUNE STAFF
Published December 28, 2016
SNOHOMISH — The city’s Parks Naming Committee is requesting help from the public in naming many parks now through Jan. 16.
By SAMANTHA CHAPMAN, contributing writer
Published December 28, 2016
EVERETT — A recently released sampler CD gives a taste of the freshest songs coming from Everett’s music scene as part of a larger goal to put the City of Smokestacks on the cultural map.
Exploring roller coaster science
Doug Ramsay photo, dougramsayphoto.photoshelter.com
With a successful attempt of getting the marble into the cup on their model roller coaster, Jaden Wells, 10 (left), Myron Robinson, 9 (center) and Carl Watson, 9 (right) all of Lake Stevens, celebrate as they participate in the Imagine Children’s Museum’s “Rockin’ Rollercoaster” class at the Snohomish Library on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The hands-on event taught children about gravity, potential and kinetic energy along with friction and rotation by having them engineer their own roller coasters with loops and humps using foam rubber tracks.
