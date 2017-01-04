|
Doug Ramsay photo, dougramsayphoto.photoshelter.com
SNOHOMISH
— Will he croak? The world will find out at the 12th annual
GroundFrog Day, where Snohomish Slew will give his famous “Frognostication” on Saturday, Jan. 28.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 18, 2017
SNOHOMISH — The state-licensed owners of a retail marijuana shop at Second Street and Avenue D would
like to open the store, even as there’s a citywide marijuana ban the city will uphold.
So, what happens next?
By CHRIS HENDRICKSON, contributing writer
Published January 18, 2017
CLEARVIEW — The state Department of Transportation is seeking public input on three proposals WSDOT is considering for quick-fix congestion relief on Highway 9.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 18, 2017
EVERETT — There are two camps just outside Everett city limits, on the road that
leads to Snohomish, that have been the focal points for a division in the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office’s the last several months.
By KAREN LAW, contributing writer
Published January 18, 2017
Love him or find him emboldened, 84-year-old Bob Heirman, of Snohomish, is honed with opinions and actions that
have been around since Hoover which are still relevant.
By KAREN LAW, contributing writer
Published January 18, 2017
EVERETT — The response to last Tuesday’s public meet-and-greet with the Everett Police Department’s two embedded social workers was unanimously positive, but
emphasized the message that there’s more work to be done on tackling homelessness.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 11, 2017
SNOHOMISH— The final 2017 ‘to-do’ list for the restoration of the Carnegie Building, located at 105 Cedar Ave., to make it the permanent site of future civic meetings and community events went before the City Council last week.
By MICHAEL WHITNEY
Published January 11, 2017
SNOHOMISH COUNTY — Monroe will be gunning for having the last two-lane gap of Highway 522 near Paradise Lake Road widened.
Everett has its eye on human services funding.
Snohomish is backing the priority lists put together by a 20-city policy group and Economic Alliance Snohomish County.
But, as one observer noted, fully funding K-12 education will be the “elephant in the room” for the state budget.
Food trucks invading Everett weekly
Diners line up during a chilly lunch hour on Friday, Jan. 6 to buy meals from food trucks lining the Wetmore Avenue
Plaza in Everett. While the main portion of the plaza is fenced off for maintenance work on the fountain, it and the frigid temperature didn’t stop people from dining at the trucks. The food trucks convene at the plaza as part of an effort called “Food Truck Fridays” put on by the Washington Food Truck Association. The organization plans to open a second food truck space soon in the Silver Lake area with a grand opening Monday, Jan. 16. That food truck lot will run weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. a block south of Costco at 1831 Silver Lake Road. The food truck association launched in 2015.
By KAREN LAW, contributing writer
Published January 4, 2017
EVERETT — About 40 years ago, Murray Gordon's cousin had recently become a Seattle firefighter and, with some additional nudging from some of Gordon’s neighbors who were also firefighters, they convinced the 22-year-old Everett local to apply to his city’s fire department. It began a lengthy career that led Gordon to becoming fire chief in 2001.
By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 4, 2017
SNOHOMISH —Sue Sullivan, who gave her heart to the community, has died.
Her close friends remember her and a community celebration of life is being planned for sometime in the near future with details to be announced.
