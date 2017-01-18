SNOHOMISH

— For good luck, Snohomish Slew gets a kiss from Princess Amphibiana, Jenny Hatch, prior to his Frognostication at the 12th annual GroundFrog Day celebration in Snohomish on Saturday, Jan. 28. Slew’s keeper Thayer Cueter is holding up the American Bullfrog. As the tradition goes, if Slew croaks, its sunny skies for spring in the Pacific Northwest, if he does not, then expect more wet weather. While it was faint and barely heard, Slew did make a sound predicting sunny days ahead, which excited the crowd of over 100 of Slew’s fans in attendance.