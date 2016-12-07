With more than 500 candlelit paper bags lining it, the Snohomish Riverfront Trail became a popular place for a sunset stroll on Wednesday, Dec. 21 during the 11th annual Winter Solstice walk. Unlike past years when the weather was a little wet, this year’s walk was rain-free, which may have contributed to the large number of people walking the trail.The event has become popular over the years as people carry decorative lanternsand holiday songs can be heard by the groups of carolers that participate. The four-hour annual event begins just before sunset as volunteers begin setting out the candles several hours prior.