Point in Time Count is for finding those who face uncertainty

Doug Ramsay photo, dougramsayphoto.photoshelter.com

By ANGELA COOPER-McCORKLE, contributing writer
Published February 1, 2017

EVERETT — More than 60 volunteers in Everett, and dozens of others throughout Snohomish County, set out at 8 a.m. last week in the frigid, foggy morning, from bases in Arlington, Everett, Lynnwood and Monroe.Their goal is to find, survey and help the area's homeless populations. More ...

By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published February 1, 2017

Council selects Jason Sanders to fill vacancy

SNOHOMISH — Seven residents with deep ties to the community were been selected by the City Council for interviews Jan. 31 to fill the vacant council seat once held by Zach Wilde.
On Tuesday night after press time, the council appointed Jason Sanders for the post. More on the new councilman next week.

By TRIBUNE STAFF
Published February 1, 2017

"Drop Your Guns" forum Wednesday wants to make people smarter about gun violence

SNOHOMISH — A meeting on Wednesday night at the Snohomish Library asks to gather ideas on how everyday people can prevent gun violence in the city.

By SAMANTHA CHAPMAN, contributing writer
Published February 1, 2017

Mead, the honey-wine of the gods, now made in Everett

EVERETT — Nearly every civilization has their own version of mead. Now, so does the city of Everett.


The GroundFrog says spring is coming

Doug Ramsay photo, dougramsayphoto.photoshelter.com

SNOHOMISH — For good luck, Snohomish Slew gets a kiss from Princess Amphibiana, Jenny Hatch, prior to his Frognostication at the 12th annual GroundFrog Day celebration in Snohomish on Saturday, Jan. 28. Slew’s keeper Thayer Cueter is holding up the American Bullfrog. As the tradition goes, if Slew croaks, its sunny skies for spring in the Pacific Northwest, if he does not, then expect more wet weather. While it was faint and barely heard, Slew did make a sound predicting sunny days ahead, which excited the crowd of over 100 of Slew’s fans in attendance.

By MIKE PEARCE, contributing writer
Published February 1, 2017

Matthew House gives families of prisoners help and hope

MONROE — The often forgotten family members of the incarcerated, most of whom being women and children, are the reason Matthew House created its support network in Monroe.

By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 25, 2017

Second Street congestion a focal point, lower speed limits discussed

SNOHOMISH — The city is angling for a $300,000 grant for a complete study and redesign of Second Street. Meanwhile, the city is also considering reducing the speed limit permanently from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour in specific areas in town to reduce traffic-related incidents and increase safety for walkability.

By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 25, 2017

"If we all do a little, we can do a lot"

SNOHOMISH — Two local business owners, Debi Bock and Shelly Rollins, are still collecting items to donate to the area homeless population in and around Snohomish because at the end of the day, they said it’s about empathy and treating others as you would want to be treated.

By CRAIG ROMANO, special to the Tribune
Published January 25, 2017

Hike of the Month: North Creek Park near Mill Creek

Situated in southern Snohomish County surrounded by a sea of urban development, North Creek Park is an island of natural beauty. But this sprawling wetland offers more than just a place for nearby city folk to get a taste of nature.

By MIKE PEARCE, contributing writer
Published January 25, 2017

New plan for Everett lessens proposed rate increases

EVERETT — City sewer and water rates will be increasing for residents, but not to the extent previously discussed. The City Council will decide on taking the new slate of rates at its Wednesday, Feb. 1 meeting.

By MICHAEL WHITNEY
Published January 25, 2017

Everett sues pharma co. that makes OxyContin over opioid troubles

EVERETT — In a bold move, Everett is suing OxyContin’s maker with a negligence case that says the city is due damages because the drugmaker’s acts inflamed an opioid crisis that the city was left to combat.

By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 18, 2017

Snohomish marijuana shop looking at its options

SNOHOMISH — The state-licensed owners of a retail marijuana shop at Second Street and Avenue D would like to open the store, even as there’s a citywide marijuana ban the city will uphold. So, what happens next?

By CHRIS HENDRICKSON, contributing writer
Published January 18, 2017

Highway 9 fixes would be for the short term, opinions sought

CLEARVIEW — The state Department of Transportation is seeking public input on three proposals WSDOT is considering for quick-fix congestion relief on Highway 9.

By PATRICIA THERRELL, special to the Tribune
Published January 18, 2017

Profiles of People: Meet Bob Heirman

Love him or find him emboldened, 84-year-old Bob Heirman, of Snohomish, is honed with opinions and actions that have been around since Hoover which are still relevant.

