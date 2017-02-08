Emerald City
Published February 8, 2017

Karen Guzak resigns from mayoral post

SNOHOMISH — Councilwoman Karen Guzak announced her resignation as the peer-nominated mayor of Snohomish Tuesday, Feb. 7. 
The council nominated and selected Councilman Tom Hamilton to be the new mayor.

Saving lives in remote places

Photo courtesy Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue

Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue can use your help

By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published February 8, 2017

SNOHOMISH — For 50 years, these crews have responded to the call to trek into the wildnerness to find the lost, missing and vulnerably injured. The volunteer group responds to missions at all hours and is already seeing more missions come in for 2017. More ...

By KAREN LAW, contributing writer
Published February 8, 2017

Plan puts adult treatment center within Denney

EVERETT — The often forgotten family members of the incarcerated, most of whom being women and children, are the reason Matthew House created its support network in Monroe.

By MIKE PEARCE, contributing writer
Published February 8, 2017

Everett Film Festival will be Feb. 17 and 18,
celebrating its 20th year of unique flicks

EVERETT — The Everett Film Festival has brought unique films from a human perspective for 20 years now. Its 20th anniversary festival wlll be on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave.

By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published February 8, 2017

Council selects Jason Sanders to fill vacancy

SNOHOMISH — The council appointed Jason Sanders, but the appointment came after numerous rounds of a deadlocked council picking between three candidates.




By SAMANTHA CHAPMAN, contributing writer
Published February 1, 2017

Mead, the honey-wine of the gods, now made in Everett

EVERETT — Nearly every civilization has their own version of mead. Now, so does the city of Everett.


By MIKE PEARCE, contributing writer
Published February 1, 2017

Matthew House gives families of prisoners help and hope

By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 25, 2017

Second Street congestion a focal point, lower speed limits discussed

SNOHOMISH — The city is angling for a $300,000 grant for a complete study and redesign of Second Street. Meanwhile, the city is also considering reducing the speed limit permanently from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour in specific areas in town to reduce traffic-related incidents and increase safety for walkability.

By ANGELA COOPER-McCORKLE, contributing writer
Published February 1, 2017

Annual Point in Time Count is for finding those who face uncertainty

EVERETT — More than 60 volunteers in Everett, and dozens of others throughout Snohomish County, set out at 8 a.m. last week in the frigid, foggy morning, from bases in Arlington, Everett, Lynnwood and Monroe.Their goal is to find, survey and help the area's homeless populations.

By MELANIE RUSSELL
Published January 25, 2017

"If we all do a little, we can do a lot"

SNOHOMISH — Two local business owners, Debi Bock and Shelly Rollins, are still collecting items to donate to the area homeless population in and around Snohomish because at the end of the day, they said it’s about empathy and treating others as you would want to be treated.

By CRAIG ROMANO, special to the Tribune
Published January 25, 2017

Hike of the Month: North Creek Park near Mill Creek

Situated in southern Snohomish County surrounded by a sea of urban development, North Creek Park is an island of natural beauty. But this sprawling wetland offers more than just a place for nearby city folk to get a taste of nature.

The GroundFrog says spring is coming

Doug Ramsay photo, dougramsayphoto.photoshelter.com

SNOHOMISH — For good luck, Snohomish Slew gets a kiss from Princess Amphibiana, Jenny Hatch, prior to his Frognostication at the 12th annual GroundFrog Day celebration in Snohomish on Saturday, Jan. 28. Slew’s keeper Thayer Cueter is holding up the American Bullfrog. As the tradition goes, if Slew croaks, its sunny skies for spring in the Pacific Northwest, if he does not, then expect more wet weather. While it was faint and barely heard, Slew did make a sound predicting sunny days ahead, which excited the crowd of over 100 of Slew’s fans in attendance.

By PATRICIA THERRELL, special to the Tribune
Published January 18, 2017

Profiles of People: Meet Bob Heirman

Love him or find him emboldened, 84-year-old Bob Heirman, of Snohomish, is honed with opinions and actions that have been around since Hoover which are still relevant.

