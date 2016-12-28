Monroe Mayor Geoffrey Thomas (left) along with two others check out a sculpture titled “Wagner Swifts” during a dedication ceremony at the intersection of Main and Lewis Streets in downtown Monroe on Saturday, Jan. 7. The metal sculpture designed by artist Kevin Pettelle, depicts the Vaux’s Swifts and the Wagner Elementary School chimney in which the birds roost in. Twice a year, thousands of Vaux’s Swifts roost in the chimney of the school located west of downtown Monroe on their migratory route between Canada and South America. Each September, the annual Swift Night Out event celebrates their arrival, culminating at dusk in a spectacular display of thousands of the small birds squeezing themselves into the chimney in a matter of minutes. The little Vaux’s Swift is the city’s official bird.